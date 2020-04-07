Cancer Vaccines Market 2030 – SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Future Outlook and Key Players AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Cancer vaccines are the vaccines that either treat the cancer or prevent the progression of the cancer cells in the body. Vaccines that cure the prevailing cancer in the body are called as therapeutic cancer vaccines. Some of the vaccines are also known as 'autologous' that are prepared from the samples of the patient and are patient-specific. The cancerous cells attack the body's immune system to weaken the immunity, which results in the formation of tumor, hence, cancer. But, with the growing advancements in cancer domain, vaccines are proving their efficiency in preventing diseases caused by bacteria and viruses.



The prominent players operating in the global cancer vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., and Dendreon among others



Pharmaceutical companies have a considerable number of products under clinical trials and strong product pipeline for cancer vaccines is a major factor contributing to the extensive growth of the market. For instance, Bavarian Nordic's CV301 + nivolumab (Colorectal cancer) and CV301 + atezolizumab (Bladder cancer) are currently under Phase II clinical trials. Similarly, AlphaVax's, PSMA (prostate cancer) and TRP2 (melanoma) are under phase I/II and pre-clinical respectively.



North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global cancer vaccines market in the coming years. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors such as extensive investments & funding for R&D projects, supportive government regulations, fast-track approval process of vaccines and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, availability of systematic & favorable health insurance policies & schemes by both government & non-government agencies have further propelled the adoption of cancer vaccines in this region.



-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the cancer vaccines marketfor the forecast period 2019 - 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the cancer vaccines market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the cancer vaccines market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?



