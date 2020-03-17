Cancer Vaccines Market Driven by Top Manufacturers and Technology 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Cancer has been one of the leading diseases responsible for the deaths of millions across the world every year. In 2018, according to the National cancer Institute, U.S., it was estimated that there would be a staggering 1,735,350 new cases of cancer. The growing popularity of cancer vaccines can be attributed to several factors including rising incidences & prevalence of cancer cases globally and increasing investment in the field of R&D for development of new vaccine formulations.



Top Major Players:



The prominent players operating in the global cancer vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., and Dendreon among others



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/209



Pharmaceutical companies have a considerable number of products under clinical trials and strong product pipeline for cancer vaccines is a major factor contributing to the extensive growth of the market. For instance, Bavarian Nordic's CV301 + nivolumab (Colorectal cancer) and CV301 + atezolizumab (Bladder cancer) are currently under Phase II clinical trials. Similarly, AlphaVax's, PSMA (prostate cancer) and TRP2 (melanoma) are under phase I/II and pre-clinical respectively.



Regional Overview:



North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global cancer vaccines market in the coming years. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors such as extensive investments & funding for R&D projects, supportive government regulations, fast-track approval process of vaccines and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, availability of systematic & favorable health insurance policies & schemes by both government & non-government agencies have further propelled the adoption of cancer vaccines in this region.



Get Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/209



Table of Contents



6. GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT

1. Preventive Cancer Vaccines

2. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

7. GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION

3. Cervical Cancer

4. Prostate Cancer

5. Other Indications

8. GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VACCINE TYPE

6. Recombinant Cancer Vaccine

7. Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccine

8. Whole Cell Cancer Vaccine

9. Viral Vector And DNA Cancer Vaccine

10. Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccine

9. GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

11. Adults

12. Pediatrics



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/209



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us



Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com