Chef Nancy Teaches Cooking for Health and Cancer Treatment on Her Website and Upcoming South Pacific Cruise

Waldorf, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Chef Nancy, creator of The Holistic Kitchen (http://www.holistickitchen.com), views diet first as the most important part of health, disease prevention and treatment, and second as something which doesn't have to skimp on the finer things in life, including great comfort foods.



Her cooking for health cruise across the South Pacific, the Epicurean Voyage to Health, will be coming up in March 2014. The intimate gathering aboard the Oceania Marina will start in New Zealand with many stops before reaching its destination in Tahiti, during which she will demonstrate and teach the basics of her cooking style. Elegance, great food and the promotion of disease prevention and treatment through diet are the hallmarks of Chef Nancy's approach to cooking and teaching others her cooking style.



Her website with specifics about the cruise is located at http://chefnancysculinarycruise.com/



Chef Nancy's website (http://www.theholistickitchen.com) contains extensive information about cooking for an effective cancer treatment diet which helps starve the cancer cells and promote healing of damaged healthy tissue. The bottom line of her cancer diet is to help the body without helping the cancer by focusing on food low on the glycemic index. Several healthy, high protein, recipes wait on her website with concoctions for spinach dip and what Chef Nancy's named "Legal Mac and Cheese".



Chef Nancy describes her approach to cooking. "I am passionate about helping to change the American health paradigm. The current paradigm simply treats the symptoms of disease. With (truly delicious) food, we can become a 'self-health' society. I teach people how to enjoy changing the way they eat, moving us from SAD (Standard American Diet) to GLADD (Guilt-free, Lip-smacking, Anti-Disease Diet). I help people take back their power to live longer, healthier lives. My latest book, The Anti-Reaper Diet, is a 4 week experience in transitioning from SAD to GLADD, creating a new lifestyle habit that will give the Grim Reaper a run for his money!" (available July, 2013 in print and e-books).



About Chef Nancy

Chef Nancy is a graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Her approach to cooking for health draws upon her research and personal experience cooking for the critically ill. She is passionate about helping cancer patients and their helpers adjust to dietary changes, teaching how to prepare food to enhance the odds of wellness and maximize quality of life. Her upcoming Epicurean Voyage to Health in March 2014 will focus on teaching all aspects of holistic cooking and foods.



