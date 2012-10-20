Ruth Swissa Announces Temporary Areola Tattoos for Breast Cancer Survivors

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Ruth Swissa Professional Permanent Makeup & Skin has developed temporary tattoos meant to simulate areolas for breast cancer survivors that have endured mastectomies.



Ruth Swissa, is a professional permanent make-up artist and owner of Ruth Swissa Professional Permanent Makeup & Skin, has dedicated years to helping women who have survived breast cancer. Using her expertise, Swiss developed a temporary yet realistic areola tattoo that will be offered to the public later this month.



When clients purchase a set of areola tattoos, a second set will also be donated to breast cancer survivors that wish to retain a sense of normalcy in the aftermath of their victory against cancer.



The tattoos aren’t only limited to breast cancer survivors either; burn victims and those that wish to camouflage scars are also welcome to this advanced 3-dimensional temporary tattoo. Ruth has worked alongside noted plastic surgeons, so patients can rest assured knowing that her temporary tattoos are designed to look like true areolas.



The tattoos are just like other conventional temporary tattoos. To apply, customers simply wet the back and press the paper firmly over the designated area before slowly removing the paper. This option was specifically designed for women who have decided against permanent aesthetic work, but still want an equally realistic option.



The tattoos are easy to use, affordable, and provide a realistic preview of what a permanent areola tattoo would look like. Doctors in the Los Angeles area and other regions will be offering this revolutionary tattoo when the product is launched later this month as part of Ruth Swissa’s effort to recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“I can't thank Ruth enough for giving me all this confidence and making me feel like the woman I was before cancer,” a customer said in a Google review.



For more information about Ruth Swissa and micro pigmentation procedures, visit http://www.ruthswissa.com/ or call 818-735-8818.



Ruth Swissa

Ruth specializes in natural looking permanent makeup, also called micro pigmentation; which is a non-surgical, aesthetical micro-procedure. Permanent cosmetics can save time and money while also boosting self-esteem. Micro pigmentation isn’t just an option for those looking to save time and money, it also can and has been life changing for those who have been scarred by medical disorders or surgery, such as breast cancer and plastic