Fast Market Research recommends "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market [Applications (Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognosis, Research), Technologies (NGS, QPCR, IHC, FISH/CISH, Microarray), Segments: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenetics)] 2013 - 2018 " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Cancer/Tumor profiling is a promising market and is witnessing significant growth in the healthcare industry. It is poised to grow rapidly in a range of application areas, including biomarker discovery and prognosis. The global cancer/tumor profiling market is valued at $14.99 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $35.03 billion by 2018.
A list of tests (for example, Barium X-ray, Blood tests, Bone marrow, Cystoscopy, Lumbar puncture) is available, used for diagnosing specific types of cancer. Also, there are different treatment options for cancer, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, surgery, radiotherapy, bisphosphonates, bone marrow and stem cell transplants, and biological therapies. Despite the availability of different treatment options, profiling a cancer/tumor, that is, knowledge about a patient's cancer/tumor profile may identify genomic alterations that will help the physician to guide the patient to a systemic therapy with a higher likelihood of success. This will rule out those that are unlikely to be successful, on an individual basis, thereby minimizing the trial and error process.
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Every cancer cell has got its own pattern of active genes and proteins; therefore, molecular profiling tests for a number of different biomarkers in the DNA of a tissue sample will assist in better diagnosing and staging the cancer on an individual basis. This provides the doctors with better information to develop a personalized treatment plan for a patient, which is known as personalized medicine.
There are quite a number of research groups working on diverse applications of cancer/tumor profiling targeting different cancer types, particularly in studying key target molecules involved in the pathogenesis. Hundreds of research articles have been published and a lot of patents granted and filed for this field of biology.
The cancer/tumor profiling market is analyzed both in terms of qualitative, that is, technological and quantitative, that is, revenue and perspectives. The technological analysis includes discussion on the advantages and capabilities of cancer/tumor profiling technologies and the various applications where cancer/tumor profiling can find a strong position in the healthcare industry. The market revenue analysis includes market segmentation and the expected market position by 2018, with the projected growth rate.
The cancer/tumor profiling market is classified by geography, applications, technologies, and segment types. The technologies section is further segmented into Next-Generation Sequencing, Quantitative PCR, Immunohistochemistry, FISH/CISH, and Microarray. Though personalized medicine is highlighted as the prime application area of cancer/tumor profiling, there are many opportunities in Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognosis, and Research applications.
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