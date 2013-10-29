Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Poised $35.03 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market [Applications (Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognosis, Research), Technologies (NGS, QPCR, IHC, FISH/CISH, Microarray), Segments: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenetics)] 2013 - 2018" report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and adoption potential in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse market 22 data tables and 50 Figures and spread through 173 slides and in-depth TOC on "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market"

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Cancer/tumor Profiling Market was valued at $13.30 billion in 2012. At the end of 2013, the market is estimated to be $14.99 billion and is poised to reach around $35 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 18.50% from 2013 to 2018.



The global market for cancer/tumor profiling is expected to grow, backed by technological advancements, huge funds, and investments. The market is witnessing a trend towards the development of personalized medicine and point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer. Additionally, the demand for safe and cost-effective drugs for the treatment of cancer (which can be fulfilled by cancer/tumor profiling therapeutics), will fuel the market growth. However, the market will also experience improvements in biomarker discovery and prognosis areas during the forecast period.



The global healthcare industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, skewed towards point-of-care diagnostics, cost-effective treatment modalities, and personalized medicine, which not only offers efficient early diagnosis, but also treats cancer conditions in order to reduce the healthcare cost and disease burden. Cancer/Tumor profiling is one such technology with the exact potential to revolutionize cancer diagnostics and therapeutics in the healthcare industry.



The key players in the cancer/tumor profiling market are Boreal Genomics Inc. (U.S.), Caris Life Sciences (U.S.), Genomic Health Inc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology Ltd. (U.K.), Precision Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), bioTheranostics (U.S.), Proteome Sciences PLC (U.K.), Agendia (The Netherlands), Nanostring Technologies (U.S.), Rational Therapeutics (U.S.), Oncopath Laboratories (U.S.), and RiboMed Biotechnologies Inc. (U.S.).



This market research report evaluates the global market of cancer/tumor profiling by geography, applications, technologies, and segment types. Further, the applications market is divided into five segments, namely Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognosis and Research Applications; the technologies section is divided into five segments, namely Next-Generation Sequencing, Quantitative PCR, Immunohistochemistry, FISH/CISH, and Microarray; and finally, the segment types is partitioned into four parts, namely Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Epigenetics. Of the above-mentioned application segments, personalized medicine is the largest revenue segment and NGS is the potential revenue yielding technology.



North America is the largest hub for cancer/tumor profiling market, accounting for the largest share, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a steady pace. However, the Asia-Pacific market and few countries from the ROW region are expected to witness a boost in demand and are poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to high incidence of cancers, affected population, and the increased purchasing power of patients.



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the global market into geography, applications, technologies, and segment types. The applications, technologies, and segments market is further broken down by geography, with an exhaustive revenue analysis for 2012 and 2013, as well as the forecast up to 2018.



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