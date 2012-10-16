Cancun Vacation Spots Offer Variety of Experiences

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- As a vacation destination Cancun offers sites that can’t be found in other places.



On Isla Mujeres, several water parks have dolphins and hour-long sessions are available in places to spend time with these aquatic mammals. Highly intelligent and friendly, the dolphins are sure to be a hit with every, especially children.



More wildlife can be seen at Xcaret which has some of the most beautiful wildlife Cancun has to offer. It has an aviary on site and sea turtle nursery. It’s also a great place to begin an exploration of the Mayan culture.



“Cancun has some remarkable animal life on land and sea. Some of these animals are not found anywhere else in the world and many are endangered,” said Nikolay Blokhin, a spokesman for the Cancun vacation industry.



Mayan ruins are common place in Cancun. One of the more popular destinations for seeing the Mayan civilization, Ruinas del Rey, is the remains of a small fishing village. The area has a number of small temples. Located in southern Cancun, a nearby Hilton offers a place to stay and a golf course provides a place to spend some time with more modern amenities.



More ruins can be seen in Tulum where the Temple of the Wind and the Castle are found. The Kulkulkan pyramid is in Chichen Itzaj and even more evidence of the Mayans can be seen in Cobaj. Plan on taking some time to see these sites because it takes a day or two to get to them.



For those with a taste of the sport Ernest Hemingway wrote about Cancun brings bullfighting to life. Not an activity for the feint of heart, this is real bulls facing real men. The matador enters the ring with his picadors on horseback and the event begins.



While bullfighting is certainly not something for everyone, any who is looking for some very different should consider attending one of the fights.



“Yes, it is bloody. Yes, if things go right at the end of the fight the bull dies. This is a very old sport and has a long and rich tradition behind it,” Blokhin said.



Local musicians and dancers perform at each fight with vibrantly colorful costumes and music.



