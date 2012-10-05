Candice Apple & Associates Helps Thousands of Claimants Obtain Social Security Disability Benefits

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- North Carolina Social Security disability claimants are increasingly turning to the Social Security Disability advocates of Candice Apple & Associates to help them win their benefits. With a longstanding track record of winning the majority of Social Security disability claims they represent, Candice Apple & Associates has successfully guided thousands of individuals through the claims and appeals process.



Navigating the maze of government regulations to file a Social Security disability claim is an overwhelming experience for someone that is burdened with health issues and unable to work. Thousands of individuals have obtained their disability benefits in North Carolina with the help of Candice Apple & Associates. The Social Security disability advocates have proven time and again that it takes experience, tenacity and a well rounded team of compassionate professionals to successfully navigate the complicated maze to obtaining Social Security benefits.



“The Social Security benefits appeals process is constantly changing and highly complex,” said Candice Apple. “By staying one step ahead of those changes and the bureaucracy of the process, we have been able to win the majority of cases that we handle for our clients.” “In fact, our dedication to keeping up with the changing process has earned the respect of the Social Security Administration and given us an impeccable reputation.”



With more than 20 years of experience representing disability North Carolina claimants, Candice Apple & Associates is skilled in knowing how to make the best possible presentation of each case. The firm’s experienced staff includes an attorney, paralegals, and former Social Security Administration personnel that stay up to date on the ever-changing technical, medical, vocational, and legal aspects of Social Security claims.



The advocacy firm handles everything from coordination of the appeal and handling all medical, employment and claims documentation to full representation at all levels of the claims process even through to the appeals council. “The road to obtaining Social Security disability benefits is part bureaucratic paperwork and part legal representation when a case goes before an administrative law judge,” said Apple.



By utilizing their website blog to explain the complimentary roles of an advocate and Social Security attorney North Carolina citizens can begin to understand the road to obtaining their benefits. In addition to providing free consultations, they never charge a fee unless the case is won. “Our mission is to obtain the Social Security disability benefits that our clients deserve so that they can take care of their physical and emotional needs,” said Apple. For more information, please visit http://candiceapple.com/



About Candice Apple & Associates

Since 1988, The North Carolina advocacy firm has specialized in helping residents obtain Social Security disability benefits. Candice Apple & Associates has successfully represented and guided thousands of individuals through the claims and appeals process. The firm serves Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Winston Salem, Charlotte and surrounding areas, and is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives and the National Association of Disability Representatives.