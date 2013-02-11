Candice Apple Nears $14,000 Goal for Operation Smile "Dancing with the Carolina Stars" Event

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Candice Apple of Candice Apple & Associates is proud to announce that she has so far attained $13,215 in donations towards her goal of raising $14,000 to benefit the Operation Smile's Carolinas chapter via their upcoming 5th annual “Dancing with the Carolina Stars” event. Candice Apple & Associates has successfully guided thousands of individuals through the claims and appeals process to obtain their disability benefits in North Carolina.



For Candice Apple, the only thing equal to helping people is encouraging others to get involved. As a participant in this year’s fifth annual “Dancing with the Carolina Stars,” Apple is counting on Carolina citizens to show their support by pledging donations to benefit the Operation Smile Carolina Chapter. The annual fund raising event brings celebrities from around the Carolinas and pairs them with professional dancers to change the lives of children born with facial deformities.



“Operation Smile is a fabulous charitable organization whose mission is to give children back their smiles and, in many cases, their very lives,” said Apple. “Ginger Rogers I am not, but I am confident that my participation will not only help bring many smiles to the faces of children around the world, but to many of the attendees (laughs), as well, in honor of this great cause.”



Candice Apple is founder, president, and CEO of Candice Apple and Associates, a social security disability firm based in Greensboro as well as Benefit Recovery Analysts, which provides marketing cost containment services to healthcare providers. Since 1988, the disability attorney North Carolina specialist and her team have helped thousands of people obtain their disability benefits in North Carolina.



The firm’s experienced staff includes an attorney, paralegals, and former Social Security Administration personnel that stay up to date on the ever-changing technical, medical, vocational, and legal aspects of Social Security claims. The social security disability North Carolina advocacy firm handles everything from coordination of the appeal and handling all medical, employment and claims documentation to full representation at all levels of the claims process even through to the appeals council.



Prior to founding her firm, the Social Security attorney North Carolina advocate had a distinguished career in government service, including the U.S. Secret Service and the Social Security Administration's Office of Disability Adjudication and Review (ODAR). Having worked her entire life, sometimes at three jobs at a time, Apple understands how devastating it can be when people become too sick to work and have no other choice but to file for Social Security disability.



Apple is clearly a person that brings compassion for others to both her professional and personal life. She is now calling on all Carolina citizens to support Operation Smile by giving a gift to their favorite Carolina Stars and help them meet and exceed their goals to aid children with cleft lips and palates. For more information on Candice Apple, please visit http://candiceapple.com/



About Candice Apple & Associates

Since 1988, The North Carolina advocacy firm has specialized in helping residents obtain Social Security disability benefits. Candice Apple & Associates has successfully represented and guided thousands of individuals through the claims and appeals process. The firm serves Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Winston Salem, Charlotte and surrounding areas, and is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives and the National Association of Disability Representatives.