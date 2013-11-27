Candid Host Provides Honest and Simple Web Hosting

Noida, UtterPradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The Web has made the World a global village and the significance of online presence has become almost in par with real existence, especially in developed and developing countries. Individuals and organisations, be they commercial or others, are setting their websites at much higher rate than it has ever been. Such influx of website development demands efficient domain hosts such as Candid Host, which not only provide honest and simple solutions but also have flexible and affordable plans. Based in Noida, the Indian domain hosting service provider surely seems to have great scope for growth due to the growing economy that India is.



Locals can know the need and preference of locals, provided that they render dedicated effort. Candid Host offers not only to register at a cheaper price but also to host domains and provide other services at considerably low cost. There are 4 main plans offered by Candid Host, namely, Starter, Economy, Business and Corporate. 1GB storage, 5GB monthly data transfer, 5 sub-domains, 5 email accounts and 1 FTB user are the features facilitated in the Starter Plan at the rate of 109 per month or 1299 per year. The Business Plan is the most popular of all and for good reason. A good leap in features is provided under this plan, which supports 3GB storage, 20GB monthly data transfer, 10 sub-domains, 20 email accounts and 10 FTP users. All those features are available at 175, which is incredible for a growing business in a developing nation. The Corporate Plan offers even greater features in all aspects.



Candid Host also provides blog and ecommerce hosting in addition to Windows and Linux hosting. Further plan-based hosting provision includes ASP.NET, cPanel, Drupal and PHP hosting apart from especial Indian web domain hosting service. Curious visitors can click for more information the link official website. Other small and emerging enterprises in the Web industry can benefit from reseller hosting service provided by Candid. Both Linux and Windows reseller hosting supports up to 200GB storage at 4000GB Bandwidth for unlimited numbers of domains. There are 3 reseller plans and all include database, free set-up, brandable control, POP3 email account, Child Nameservers and 24x7 email support. The top reseller plan costs 3000 per month, which is an opportunity for many to establish smaller businesses.



DNS management, domain forwarding, theft protection and free-to-email account are provided for free with every domain. The company claims of zero hidden charges, overheads and other conditional expense that eventually inflate the cost. In case of Candid, what is apparent is real too. This can be attributed to thorough market and requirement specification by the company. India has to be recognised as a developing country and the business in India needs to supportive and appreciative. With domain registration, hosting & reseller hosting and domain transfer services at comparatively low cost, Candid Host has adopted just the right growth strategy.



About Candid Host

URL: www.candidhost.com

Candid Host is a web domain registration and hosting service provider based in Noida, India. Indian Institute of Metals, IMS engineering College, Usha’s Academy and the likes are its clients. It provides both Linux and Windows hosting, dedicated servers and reseller hosting.



For Media Contact:

Candid Web Hosting India

A-82, Sector - 4,

Noida, (U.P)

Pin Code: 201301

Phone: 91-11-64521444