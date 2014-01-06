Candid Info Now Offers the Services of a Full-Time SEO Consultant at Highly Affordable Prices

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Based in Noida, India, Candid Info, the world’s leading website development and SEO Consultancy Company has now started offering a one-of-its-kind service, whereby clients from all around the world can hire a dedicated and full-time SEO consultant for just $999. The company, which has already received many awards, is renowned for its guaranteed White Hat SEO services that are provided to thousands of its clients in all parts of the world.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “After checking out our usual SEO services, most of our clients are so satisfied with the work that our team performs, that they want to hire a full-time SEO consultant from our team. After recognising the demand for highly qualified and trained SEO managers and consultants in all parts of the world, we are now offering the services of a dedicated SEO consultant who will work exclusively on the client’s website. Although not many companies are offering such personalised services, yet those who do, charge extravagantly for the same. Since we don’t just do business with our clients but try to build long lasting relationships with them, we’re offering the services of a dedicated and full-time SEO consultant for just $999.”



Candid Info, the company which started in 1999 and is among the first web development and search marketing outsourcing company in India, has built up a reputation of being the best in what it does. The company works with thousands of clients in all parts of the world and has an experience of developing more than 2000 highly dynamic websites in various content management platforms.



Moreover, the company is also known for its guaranteed White Hat SEO services, which make sure that the client’s website is not penalised for illegal activity.



“All the search engine optimisation consultants that we hire have years of experience in the relative field and are adequately trained to take up the toughest of challenges with ease. We make sure that the consultants we provide to our clients only employ White Hat SEO techniques to better the search engine rankings of the client’s website. This way we save the client from risky search engine penalties, which can simply ruin any online business”, further added the executive.



Along with offering highly affordable and personalised search engine optimisation services, Candid Info also provides a complete range of web development and designing services to its clients. The company is particularly renowned for its ecommerce web design and development services, with which it has helped thousands of business owners, reach out to their targeted audience. The company and its staff ensure that all websites that they develop are no dumb beauties but are intelligent and impressive gateways to success. To know more about the complete range of web services offered by the company visit CandidInfo.



About Candid Info

Founded in 1999, by Navneet Kaushal, Candid Info is an industry leader in providing highly efficient and optimised website designing, development and search engine optimisation services. The company works with clients all around the world and comes up with customised solutions that guarantee success to online businesses. For more information about the company’s website development services on various open source CMS platforms, such as Drupal, Visit here.



Contact Details:



Candid Info

A-82, Sector - 4,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

Pin Code: 201301

Phone: +91-9953139234

+91-120-6473344

Website: http://www.candidinfo.com/