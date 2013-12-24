Candid Software Proclaimed Best PHP Development Company for October 2013

Noida, U.P. -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Candid Software has retained the award of Best PHP Development Company rolled out by BestWebDesignAgencies.com for October 2013. They have maintained their position at the top for several months on the trot, which is a stupendous achievement considering intense completion for the slot. The company is now looking forward to complete the year at the top.



“We follow a unique approach creating websites delivering measurable value into their businesses. As PHP specialists, we have been working to get more for the clients from technology. We focus on delivering the projects on time and on budget, applying the expertise we have collected through years of hard work,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Candid Software can deliver affordable solutions like PHP shopping cart and develop other ecommerce applications. Proficient in LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) based web application development, they can also integrate open source platforms like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento, Zen Cart, OsCommerce, X-Cart, etc. They deliver tailored PHP application offering advanced domain-specific solutions, interactive websites and other high performance solutions.



PHP is a dynamic tool to build complex web applications. As the executive said, “The technology offers ideal development environment for an array of uses including e-commerce, content management systems, social networks, portals and other custom applications. It provides high compatibility with leading operating systems, web servers and RDBMS.”



The team of PHP developers with Candid Software has demonstrated, time and again, their understanding of client requirements along with the ability to put in technical, analytical and creative skills for developing a solution. They develop robust, secure and scalable applications customized to suit individual project requirements. Visit here for more information on PHP development services the company offers.



About Candid Software

Acclaimed for offering top-notch offshore web development services, Candid Software is an industry leading company that has served a diverse range of clients worldwide. Along with PHP development, they also offer services like WordPress, Joomla and Drupal development; search engine optimization; pay per click; and social media marketing. Website Solution by Candid has earned reputation, thanks to the standards of quality.



Contact Information



Candid Software

A-82, Sector - 4,

Noida

Pin Code: 201301

Phone: +91-9953139234

+91-120-6473344

Email: sales@candidinfo.com

Website: http://www.candidinfo.com/