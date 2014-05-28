Candles Wholesalers Launches the Largest and Most Varied Online Wholesale Candle Store

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Candle light has actually been the primary source of artificial light for the vast majority of human history. Perhaps because candles allow us to control fire, they remind us of our mastery over the elements, provide light and a sense of peacefulness and safety. They are used everywhere from monasteries to theatres and now, in bathrooms, gardens and homes. Candles Wholesalers is a new e-commerce store that is the largest online repository of candles in the US, providing a one-stop shop for all candle needs, with market leading prices and free shipping.



The online store features a huge range of products, all replete with detailed product descriptions, high quality imagery, appealing prices and easy and secure payment and delivery options. The store not only sells wholesale candles online but candle holders, diffusers, lanterns and more that make use of candle power.



The website also offers an immersive experience for those looking for candles, giving them an opportunity to see how they are made and used around the world with in-built video content, providing information and inspiration for shoppers.



A spokesperson for Candles Wholesalers explained, “We are thrilled to announce that we will soon be launching our online presence to give individuals everything related to candles they could ever need, from floating candles to tea-lights to tapers and even votive candles. What’s more, we offer these direct to the consumer at very competitive wholesale prices. We are also working hard to make sure that our website is as intuitive and easy to use as possible, so our comprehensive collection of products can be found, bought and enjoyed by anyone. With everything from bulk orders to brand name specials, we will have every candle anyone could need and all products come with free shipping.”



About Candles Wholesalers

Candles Wholesalers are launching one of the USA's largest wholesale candle ecommerce stores, with one of the largest bulk selections of Pillar Candles, Taper Candles, Candle Holders, LED Candles and more. All products will be offered at great wholesale prices with FREE SHIPPING to the continental USA. The site will showcase the newest, most popular, and most unique candles and specialty candles. More information please visit: http://candleswholesalers.com/