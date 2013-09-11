Candy and Snacks Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Candy and Snacks Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Candy and snacks are big business, with worldwide sales of over $270bn per year and rising as consumers move from eating three meals per day to more frequent snacking and mini-meals. This webinar takes a look at emerging trends and innovations that are driving growth in the confectionery and snack markets. Watch the webinar recording: http://bit.ly/candy-and-snacks.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the relative size of product categories within the candy and snack markets.
- See what segments within the candy and snack markets are expected to grow the fastest over the next few years.
- Observe how the Health & Wellness mega-trend is resulting in downsized snack and confectionery products, plus chips made with healthful ingredients.
- See how makers of chocolate bars are innovating with unique ingredients to enhance taste and texture.
- Learn about how the trend toward clean label foods is impacting candy and snack innovation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Few packaged foods markets are as prolific as the candy and snack markets. Buoyed by a constant stream of new products, candies and snacks are adapting to market changes like the rise in obesity, the need for energy throughout the day, and the desire for comfort and convenience. This webinar also touches on the latest category flavor trends.
Keywords: candy, snacks, chocolate, chewing gum, hard candy, popcorn, potato chips, crisps, mini, unwrapped, impulse sales, caffeine, guarana, taurine, energy, popped chips, inclusions, bacon, ready-to-eat popcorn, kale, seaweed, protein, antioxidants, pita, sriracha, bakery, desserts, brownie, red velvet, clean label, simple, hay-milk, experience.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How can candy functionality go beyond the simple need for energy to tap unmet consumer needs?
- What type of chip innovation is producing a snack with greatly reduced fat content, and at the same time enhanced shelf-life?
- What pair of food categories is becoming a growing source of flavor innovation in candies and snacks?
- Today's consumer wants snacks that are not only healthful, but also taste great. What salty snack is emerging as a star that delivers in both areas?
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