Candy Buy-Back Program Hosted Again by Minneapolis Orthodontist

The event fires up the competitive spirit in her patients in a giving way. Although Eisenhuth, a provider of adult orthodontics and pediatric orthodontics, asks patients to turn in their Halloween candy that may damage their orthodontics appliances, they pull through each year by donating candy that is not off limits to them, she says.



"It must be that our patients have a patriotic streak," says Mendota Heights ,orthodontist Dr Eisenhuth. "When they learn that we're shipping the candy to soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen serving overseas, I think that encourages them to give heartily."



This is the time of year when lots of orthodontic patients make emergency appointments to have orthodontic appliances fixed because they've been damaged or broken by candy that is sticky or chewy, Eisenhuth says. That's why Eisenhuth started offering the candy buy-back program. It is meant to offer an incentive for patients to turn in those candies that can damage appliances, but keep the safe candies.



Patients receive tokens- the number of which is determined by the pounds of candy they give up- and those tokens can be collected and later redeemed for prizes.



Patients or anyone who is interested in donating candy can drop it off at Eisenhuth's office on Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donated candy will be shipped along with toothbrushes to soldiers overseas.



"We love our troops and want to give them candy to enjoy and share with local children, but we don't want them to forget about their own oral health," says St. Paul invisalign provider Dr Eisenhuth. "That's why we include the toothbrushes, too."



About Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth

Eisenhuth attended University of Minnesota Dental School. She earned the Minnesota Association of Orthodontic Achievement Award and several academic achievement awards. She entered her orthodontic residency at the University of Minnesota and earned a certificate in orthodontics and a Master of Science degree. She began practicing shortly after her graduation in May 1996 and opened her first practice in White Bear that October. She opened her office in Eagan in 2003.

Eisenhuth is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.



