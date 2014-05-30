Candy Crush Tuts Undertake Comprehensive Website Redesign to Better Serve Users

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Candy Crush Saga is one of the most addictive, and often one of the most infuriating games ever created. It’s simple game mechanic, colorful display and fun sounds make the game surprisingly engaging and often incredibly difficult. In order to progress, many players need to seek advice on how to beat certain levels. Candy Crush Tuts is a resource center to address this very need, and it has recently redesigned its website in order to make it easier than ever for their thriving community to unlock the secrets to victory.



Candy Crush Tuts’ new web design makes it as simple as possible to find tutorials, hints and tips, with levels stratified in blocks of ten, all the way from one to five hundred. Users simply click on the level they want to beat to find a text description of the level and its unique challenges, and a video tutorial of a user beating the level so that individuals can follow and repeat the strategy.



With a new area for Candy Crush funny videos - Candy Crush Tuts is now expanding its sense of community to better engage the thousands of users who visit the site every month looking for answers. The videos offer up hilarious Candy Crush fails so everyone can feel a little better.



A spokesperson for Candy Crush Tuts explained, “The new design has helped us be more direct and straight forward in what we’re doing, and at the same time has given us room to expand our mission. Because people can find all the tutorials they could possibly need on a single page, we have been able to create other pages for funny videos, as well as opening up a comments section for user discussions and even talk a little bit about ourselves. The site now better achieves what it was set up to do, and makes it even more exciting for users.”



About Candy Crush Tuts

Candy Crush Tuts is a website dedicated to providing hints, tips, cheats and tutorials for Candy Crush Saga, one of the most popular and addictive Facebook games. Candy Crush Tuts offers a comprehensive library of puzzle solutions for every one of the game’s levels, and even features video walkthroughs so players can replicate successful actions. For more information please visit: http://www.candycrushtuts.com/