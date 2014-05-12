Canine Obedience Unlimited Founder -- Andrew Fraser Trains Humans via His School's Free 90-Minute Open House Where He Shows Humane Dog Training Methods

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- His entire life has been invested in improving the lives of dogs and their owners. From the moment he rescued his first dog from the local Humane Society as a teen, Andrew Fraser, founder of Canine Obedience Unlimited, has been on a highly successful career path of becoming a thoughtful canine trainer.



As Fraser worked his way through his career as a prolific canine trainer, he found that dogs, like humans, have very unique personalities and a “one size fits all,” approach is not going to be successful. That is why he founded Canine Obedience Unlimited, which trains both the canines and their owners using an approach custom-tailored to the dog.



According to Psychology Today, Scientists at the University of Veterinary medicine in Vienna have found that the bond between dogs and their owners shares striking similarities to the relationship between human parents and their children.



These in-depth studies note the different personalities of the dogs and the owners. Fraser’s training school teaches dog owners to use a humane and safe method that is considered one of the best in the world. These methods are wholesome and encourage mutual cooperation and respect between the owner and the pet.



To schedule a free evaluation and open house, visit:Canine Obedience Unlimited, call or text (240) 793-5787



Contact: Andrew Fraser (Director of Training)

Company: Canine Obedience Unlimited LLC

Location: Serving Maryland, DC and Virginia (USA)

Telephone and Text: 240-793-5787

Website: http://www.CanineObedienceUnlimited.com