Canis Major: Psychological Thriller by Jay Nichols Showcases Fraught Inner Lives of Adolescents

'Canis Major' fuses friendship, fate and art into a powerfully-vivid narrative.



Synopsis:



After seventeen-year-old Russell Whitford confronts and kills a rabid dog, he seeks to prevent the news from reaching the dog's owner, whose hair-trigger temper is well-known in the small town of Riley, Alabama. Russell can count on silence from two of the three witnesses who watched him hack Hector Graham's Bloodhound to death, but the third, Michael O'Brien, isn't like the other two. His allegiance isn't as fixed as Russell would like it to be.



When the Centers for Disease Control arrive in town, and dogs begin running away, and gun shots start ringing out in the dead of night, Russell's summer goes from bad to worse. All he wants to do is play his piano and guitar, maybe walk his dog every now and then, not have the weight of the universe hoisted upon his shoulders.



As the author explains, his book takes place during a pivotal and unpredictable period in life.



“Canis Major focuses on the inner lives of adolescents as their summer vacation takes a turn for the worse. How they react to the changes is just as important to the story as the actual events. You get to know the characters' thoughts in detail,” says Nichols.



Continuing, “The themes of insanity and fate are strong throughout, along with the roles that dominance and competition play in male friendships.”



While light-hearted in places, Nichols makes it clear that his book is serious reflection on reality.



“The dialogue is very raw but appropriate; the characters are of High School age and their often profane language is an honest reflection of how they feel. This is not a common ‘coming of age’ tale. The protagonist is no closer to adulthood at the end than he was at the beginning,” he adds.



Feeling trapped in their rural surroundings, the book’s characters offer an alarming reminder of readers’ own teenage years.



'Canis Major', published by the author, is available in paperback and ebook formats.



About the Author: Jay Nichols

Jay Nichols is an author/musician residing in San Antonio, Texas. Born in the late Seventies, he grew up with the indefatigable hope that the 21st century would see him zipping through the skies in his very own hovercar and popping his meals in pill form. Alas, the future has let him down greatly. Sleep sometimes eludes him.