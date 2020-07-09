Canned Food Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Canned foods are the food products that are preserved by sterilizing and sealing them in airtight containers. Canning of food products is done to extend their shelf life, coupled with high quality and high nutritional value. The global canned food market was valued at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Canned food is available in the market in a range of product types such as seafood, meat, meals, beans, lentils, fruits, vegetables, soups & sauces, sweets & desserts, and pastas. Additives such as spices, flavors, and seasonings are used to enhance the aroma, taste, and consistency of the canned food products. Food & beverages manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of canned food.



Major Key Players of the Canned Food Market are:

Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company, JBS, CHB Group, AYAM, Danish Crown, and Bolton Group.



Consumer demand for convenient canned food products that are healthy, ethical, and comforting, and fit for fast-paced life is a major trend in developed economies. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has led to increased expenditure on time-saving and labor-saving canned food products. Consumers are not willing to spend much time on food preparation; thus, they prefer convenience over price. Redefinition of gender roles in households, with more working women in the industry, further supplements the demand for microwavable foods. The retail expansion is supported by the rapidly expanding economy, coupled with rising consumption rates, urbanizing population, and growing middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies.



Rise in disposable income, innovative packaging, and types of canned products offered by key players; and increase in demand for convenience among consumers are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global canned food market.



Major Types of Canned Food Market covered are:

Canned meat & seafood

Canned fruit & vegetables

Canned ready meals

Others



Major Applications of Canned Food Market covered are:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

E-commerce

Others



Research objectives:



– To study and analyze the global Canned Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Canned Food market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Canned Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Canned Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Canned Food industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



