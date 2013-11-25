Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Canned Fruits Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019". According to the report the market was valued at USD 8,626.6 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 10,827.7 million by 2019 estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2013 to 2019.



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The global market for canned fruits witnessed growth in recent years due to rising demand for convenient food. In addition, availability of variety of products and cheap and environment friendly raw materials are some of the other factors contributing towards market growth. Stringent government regulations and availability of different alternatives in the market for canned fruits are the major growth barriers to the market.



Europe dominated this market and accounted for over 40% share of the global demand in 2012 followed by North America which accounted for over 30% share for the same year. In the future, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% from 2013 to 2019.Growing demand for increasing spending habits, life quality, and changing trends in ethnicity are the major factors contributing to the growth of canned fruits in this region.



The global market for canned fruits in 2012 was highly concentrated among the top three players which accounted for 54% share of the market. There are also many small and medium size players participating in the market. Private labels of retailers also accounted for more than 30% share of the market. Canned fruits either reach the producers directly through the industry participants by distribution of their own brands, or through integrated producers. In most of the cases, a wholesaler is involved. The wholesaler buys products from several different manufacturers and delivers those to retailers. Key players of the market are Del Monte, Dole, Seneca, and Rhodes Food Group among others.



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Canned Fruits Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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