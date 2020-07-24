Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Canned Salmon' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bumble Bee Foods (United States),Princes Group (United Kingdom),Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading (China),Mogster Group (Norway),Marine Harvest (Norway),Sajo Industries (South Korea),Tassal Group (Australia),Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway),Haemil (South Korea),Labeyrie Fine Foods (France)



Canned Salmon is rich in protein, vitamin D, Calcium and Omega-3 fats. It also used in brain development in babies. Canned Salmon is an inexpensive food. And Canned Salmon with the bones are consider for brain development in babies. This market is having a strong opportunity in the future because of rising concern in health benefits among consumers. And the rising investment of fish farming is an important aspect of the growth factor in this market.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum Salmon), Application (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers), Canned Type (Farmed Canned Salmon, Wild Canned Salmon), Distribution Channel (Internet Retailing, Mass Retailers, Direct Selling, Others)



Market Trends:

Increase Demand of Farmed Canned Segment

Rising Demand from Athletes



Market Drivers: Increase Demand for Aquaculture

Increase Awareness towards Health Benefits Such As Protein Intakes

Improving Lifestyle of Consumers

Rising Demand of Seafood and Different Fish Products



Restraints: Attacks on Salmons by Sea Lice, Algae Blooms and Other Diseases Is Hampering the Growth of This Market

Rising Water Contamination

Increasing Damages in Aquatic Ecosystem



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



