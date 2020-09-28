Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Canned Tea Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Canned Tea Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Canned Tea. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Arizona (United States), Steaz (United States), Heaven and Earth (United States), Trader Joe's (United States), Nomi (United States), POKKA (Japan), Sangaria (Japan), ITO EN (Japan), UCC (Japan), Suntory (Japan) and Tao Ti (Japan).



Canned tea is a relatively recent method of marketing tea which has been sold traditionally as leaf tea and also, for the last 100 years, in teabag form. It utilizes the canning process to produce a ready-made drink. Perceived advantages are ease of use and the possibility of additives. China has become the world's second most popular beverage after water, with 3 billion cups consumed every day across the world In 2017, total tea production accounted for 5.98 million tonnes, of which approximately 35 percent was exported, worth USD 8 billion. The largest tea-exporting countries in 2017 were China (USD 1.6 billion), Sri Lanka (USD 1.5 billion), and Kenya (USD 1.4 billion), while the largest importing countries were Pakistan (USD 550 million), Russia (USD 525 million), and the United States (USD 487 million).



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Canned Tea Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- The introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players

- Incresing Popularity of Green tea across the developing as well as developed countries



Market Drivers

- The growth in health awareness and increase in the disposable income

- The increasing demand due to Online distribution channel



Opportunities

- The growth in demand for herbal tea

- Upsurging demand due to the introduction of new flavor & variety of tea



Restraints

- The increase in the trend of coffee consumption

- The fluctuating prices of raw materials caused by unpredictable climatic conditions



Challenges

- The stringent government Regulation regarding food and beverages products



The Global Canned Tea Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Black tea, Oolong tea, Green tea), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online), Packaging Type (Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, Tea Bags)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Canned Tea Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Canned Tea market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Canned Tea Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Canned Tea

Chapter 4: Presenting the Canned Tea Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Canned Tea market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



