The fruit and vegetables canning, pickling, and drying market consists of sales of canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods. These establishments may package the dried or dehydrated ingredients they make along with other purchased ingredients. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



To focus on marketing and other core operations, fruit and vegetable canning companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing companies. Contract manufacturing outsourcers perform operations such as raw material procurement, product development, manufacturing and packaging. Contract manufacturing outsourcers produce canned fruits and vegetables by using the recipe, procedures and standards set by the company. This business model enables canned fruits and vegetables brands to focus on marketing their product and reduce fixed overhead costs. Bell-Carter Packaging and California Copackers are some of the companies that take up contract manufacturing for fruit and vegetable canning companies.



The global canned/ambient food market is expected to grow from $219 billion in 2019 to $222.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $265.2 billion in 2023.



Bolton Group; ConAgra Foods; Del Monte; Kraft Heinz; General Mills



Western Europe was the largest region in the global canned/ambient food market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global canned/ambient food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global canned/ambient food market.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Canned/Ambient Food market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Canned/Ambient Food in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Canned/Ambient Food market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Canned/Ambient Food market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



