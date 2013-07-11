Canned/Preserved Food in Algeria - New Study Released

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Canned/Preserved Food in Algeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Canned/preserved food posted strong current value growth of 16% and volume growth of 11% in 2012. Value growth was driven by price rises for fruits and vegetables over the year as Algeria saw a high level of imports coming into the country in spite of strong domestic production. Volume growth was driven by the fact that canned/preserved food products are cheaper than fresh variants, with consumers switching to canned/preserved food in order to save money. Consumers particularly used...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Consumer Foodservice Survey 2011: Trends in Workplace Catering and Consumer Expenditure
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence