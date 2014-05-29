Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Canned/Preserved Food in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Canned/preserved food continues to consist of traditional products that are consumed more during periods of economic stagnation, with low unit prices making such products popular among price-conscious consumers. However, the category is caught between a rock and a hard place in 2013. Firstly, it is still being cannibalised by categories that enjoy a fresher, healthier and more convenient image, such as chilled processed food and even frozen processed food. Secondly, the horsemeat scandalhas dealt a fatal blow to canned/preserved ready meals and meat and meat products, two categories which were already suffering from declining sales. Lastly, consumers are having difficulties differentiating between private label products and branded products in terms of quality.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Canned/preserved food encompasses several categories with specialised players in each of them. Therefore, other than the outright domination of private label, there is no clear leader in this category. Thanks to the leadership of its Imperial brand in the dominant category of canned/preserved fish/seafood, Sopralex&Vosmarques can be considered the most important player in canned/preserved food. The Belgian player is even succeeding in gaining value share over 2012/2013 not only thanks to strong price increases in canned/preserved fish/seafood but also due to innovative packaging.
Industry Prospects
The economic uncertainty prevailing in Belgium since 2008 is expected to continue over the forecast period and thus consumers are expected to cut down on their expenses even further. Moreover, new hobbies among consumers, such as home cooking and focusing on home-grown vegetables, as well as increasing concerns about health and wellness, are factors that are expected to make various consumers more demanding with regard to product quality and nutritional information. Therefore, owing to the challenging economic circumstances, consumers are expected to either opt for cheap basic canned/preserved food productsoffered by private label or, due to the factors mentioned above, switch to chilled processed food or frozen processed food.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Canned/Preserved Food industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Canned/Preserved Food industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Canned/Preserved Food in Belgium market research report includes:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Canned Food: Global Industry Guide
- Frozen Food: Global Industry Guide
- Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Frozen Food - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Food Texture Market by Functionalities, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- The UK Foodservice Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Organic Trends and Menu Labelling
- Food Encapsulation Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Packaged Food in Mexico