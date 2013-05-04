Canned/Preserved Food in Ecuador - New Report Available

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Canned/Preserved Food in Ecuador"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- The lifestyles of many Ecuadoran people continue to become busier as the majority of women in the country are now working for a living and the use of domestic servants among middle-income and high-income households continues to decline, many Ecuadoran consumers are now look for packaged food options which allow them to save time, including canned/preserved food. This is boosting demand for canned/preserved food, mainly among middle-income and high-income consumer groups.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Packaged Food in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Food & Drink Specialists in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Unpackaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Food & Drink Specialists in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Unpackaged Food in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Unpackaged Food in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide