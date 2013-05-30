Canned/Preserved Food in South Korea - New Study Released

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Canned/Preserved Food in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Canned/preserved processed food is expected to have value growth of 7% in 2012 thanks to canned/preserved meat and meat products and canned/preserved fish/seafood. Canned/preserved processed food was rejuvenated in the review period. Canned/preserved processed food includes many preservatives in order to increase the shelf life so consumers considered the products less fresh or less healthy compared to chilled processed food. Manufacturers tried to introduce low sodium and low fat canned ham...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
