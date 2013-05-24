Canned/Preserved Food in the United Kingdom - New Market Report

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Canned/Preserved Food in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Growth has been restricted in canned/preserved food due in part to the continuing rise in the costs of global commodities and in import costs. Approximately one third of canned food in the UK is imported, according to Canned Food UK, and rising costs are being passed on to end consumers, which is deterring some consumers and limiting volume sales growth in 2011 and 2012. Basic commodity prices of steel cans have continued to rise throughout 2012, in line with the rising price of base metals...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Food: Global Industry Guide
- Canned Food: Global Industry Guide
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Fast Food in the United Kingdom
- Baby Food in the United Kingdom
- Chilled & Deli Food in the United Kingdom
- Canned Food in the United Kingdom
- Frozen Food in the United Kingdom
- Organic Food in the United Kingdom
- Packaged Food in the United Kingdom