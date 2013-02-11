Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in South Africa - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Although canned/preserved food packaging sales increased over the review period, there was a slight slowdown in growth over the past couple of years. Canned/preserved food is still popular amongst low-income consumers and provides a cost effective alternative during tough economic times. Given the recession and subsequent constraints placed on consumer budgets, canned/preserved food volume sales benefitted from this increased demand. This, in turn, influenced metal packaging, which remained by...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in South Africa report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaging Industry Outlook in South Africa: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2016
- Baby Food Packaging in South Africa
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in South Africa
- Chilled and Frozen Processed Food Packaging in South Africa
- Chilled Processed Food Packaging in South Africa
- The South African Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Food & Beverage Packaging in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaging Industry in South Africa
- Hot Drinks Packaging in South Africa
- Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in South Africa