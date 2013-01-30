Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Sweden - New Market Report Now Available

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Liquid cartons made a strong impact in canned/preserved food in Sweden during 2011 following the trends towards lightweight and environmentally-friendly packaging. The introduction earlier in the review period of folding cartons for canned/preserved beans by healthfood company GoGreen in collaboration with packaging giant Tetra Pak was followed by the introduction of new products and packaging sizes, contributing to the overall strong performance for liquid cartons during the review period. The...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
