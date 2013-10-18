Cannon Rivalry Beer Crawl, University Nevada vs. University Las Vegas Football Game

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Reno Beer Crawl now in it’s 5th year has moved their October Reno Beer Crawl to Friday October, 25 5:30-9 p.m. This signature event located in the cities’ growing Riverwalk District, is a fresh and exciting way to enjoy Reno’s most exciting bars, taverns and restaurants at your own pace. This very popular monthly event will hold it’s next beer crawl in celebration of the University Nevada Reno versus the University of Las Vegas rivalry game for the cannon which occurs the following Saturday.



This month’s beer crawl is anticipated to fill the streets of downtown Reno with hundreds of visitors and locals showing support for their home teams. Patrons urged to wear their favorite college gear will gather to sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15+ different unique bars, restaurants and taverns all within walking distance of the City’s most iconic attractions in Downtown Reno. This one-of-a-kind event is collaboration between neighboring independent businesses. The Reno Beer Crawl features some of the most unique, original and top artisan beers in the Country!



“With the popular competition for the cannon between UNR & UNLV, the Reno Beer Crawl seemed like a perfect pre-game tailgate opportunity. It’s also a great way to project how Nevada businesses can collaborate to create a successful event, and continue to introduce the community to the downtown’s revitalization efforts.” Said Jordan Slotnick, co-owner of the Reno Beer Crawl.



For just $5, you receive a commemorative Reno Beer Crawl glass, wrist-band and map to use throughout this self-guided event. For an additional $1 you can enjoy 6-ounce samples equaling nearly half a beer at each of the participating downtown Reno locations. The Reno Beer Crawl will continue to operate on the fourth Saturday of every month starting in November.



“We are really happy to be entering our 5th year and are continually grateful to our many guests who join us each month and help us to make this one of Reno’s best monthly events.” Said West Muller, co-owner of the Reno Beer Crawl.



This signature event starts by purchasing admission at many of the participating businesses including the Waterfall, 5 Star Saloon, Pizza Reno, 3rd St. Bar, pfpco. Noble Pie, Sands Regency, 1UP bar and Whisky Lounge. The evening caps off with a raffle giveaway at 9:15 p.m. at the Waterfall where attendees have an opportunity to win over $400 in prizes from participating businesses.



To find out more information about the monthly Reno Beer Crawl, or how to participate, visit www.renobeercrawl.com, email renobeercrawl@gmail.com, or call 775- 322-7373



About the The Reno Beer Crawl

The Reno Beer Crawl now in it’s 5th year has moved their October Reno Beer Crawl to Friday October, 25 5:30-9 p.m. This signature event located in the cities’ growing Riverwalk District, is a fresh and exciting way to enjoy Reno’s most exciting bars, taverns and restaurants at your own pace. This very popular monthly event will hold it’s next beer crawl in celebration of the University Nevada Reno versus the University of Las Vegas rivalry game for the cannon which occurs the following Saturday.