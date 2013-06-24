Cannon Roofing and Siding Now Provides Expert Residential and Commercial Roofing

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Cannon Roofing and Siding, a renowned roofing contractor in Flourtown, and nearby area Factory-Certified by GAF Materials Corporation, is now the North America's Largest Roofing Manufacturer. Residential and Commercial roofing by their experts is the best treatment that one could have for their shaky and shabby roofs.



One representative at G. Cannon Roofing and Siding stated, “We specialize in all types of roofing installation, including complex commercial roofing projects. We understand the diversity of the commercial roof systems, and are certified by the leading manufacturers of commercial roofing material to install their products. We also hold a PA license with the S280 and R100 Primary Classification, which qualifies us for all types of roof installation, and construction, both residential as well as commercial.”



The Smart Choice System Plus Ltd. Warranty from it gives clients get extended protection for entire Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing SystemTM. G Cannon Roofing and Siding deals in both residential and commercial roofing and provides many other services including windows, siding, gutters etc.



Also, all their services are fully insured and carry up to 2 million dollars in liability coverage for the protection. Cannon Roofing and Siding specializes in all types of roofing installation from complex commercial roofing projects to more customized residential roofing projects. Their roofers in Ambler the diversity of the roofing systems and suggest the most competent one to their clients.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding, certified by GAF Materials Corporation, provides the Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing System. The Smart Choice System Plus Ltd. Warranty from it gives clients get extended protection for entire Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing SystemTM. G Cannon Roofing and Siding deals in both residential and commercial roofing and provides many other services including windows, siding, gutters etc. Their foremen and installers are factory-trained in the best roofing techniques and are always studying ways to improve the features of roof and energy efficiency.



To know more or collect more information please visit: http://www.cannonroofingandsiding.com



Contact:

Cannon Roofing and Siding

368 Abrams Mill Road

King of Prussia PA 19406

(484) 653-5800