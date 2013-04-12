Cannon Roofing and Siding offers expert roofing systems at Competitive Costs

King of Prussia, Philadelphia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Cannon Roofing and Siding, a renowned roofing contractor in Broomall, offers roofing systems to protect homes from any kinds of harsh environment. Thus, bringing out the beauty and extending the life of the roofing system, they hold a PA license with the S280 and R100 Primary Classification, which qualifies them for all types of roof installation and construction.



Also, all their services are fully insured and carry up to 2 million dollars in Liability coverage for the protection. Cannon Roofing and Siding specializes in all types of roofing installation from complex commercial roofing projects to more customized residential roofing projects. Their roofers in Springfield understand the diversity of the roofing systems and suggest the most competent one to their clients.



They are certified by the leading manufacturers of commercial roofing materials to install their products. Also, they store and install quality roofing materials supplied by GAF Materials Corporation. They start a roofing project with a physical inspection of an existing roofing system to determine the current condition, detect weakness and identify any potential future problems.



Through regularly scheduled annual or semiannual inspections their technicians assist owners to identify damage in the roofing systems in its early stages and protect client's roofing investment. Early detection of leaks and roof system failures make it possible for their roofers in Broomall to repair and extend the life of a roof system.



They also serve clients with commercial roofing requirements with solutions ranging from a small business office to a colossal industrial manufacturing plant. Their roofers in Westchester possess the experience and craftsmanship of product installation for commercial and residential roofing projects of all types. They offer plentiful choices of products and services to their clients for any kind of a roofing project.



G Cannon Roofing and Siding offers an extensive range of services for roofing and other home remodeling projects like window installation, siding systems and gutter installation services. Their foremen and installers are factory-trained in the best roofing techniques. Quality craftsmanship and design are key component of their service. They go beyond the basics with innovative maintenance programs, extended warranties and great customer service, ensuring long term performance and customer satisfaction.



About - G Cannon Roofing and Siding

