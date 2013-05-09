Cannon Roofing and Sliding Offers Best Roofing Installation

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Cannon Roofing and Siding, a PA roofing contractor, specializes in all types of roofing installation which includes complex commercial roofing projects. Its roofing is GAF certified and holds a PA license with the S280 and R100 Primary Classification, which qualifies them for all types of roof installation and construction.



The company is a "full service" roofing provider. It provides expert roofers in Broomall and surrounding area with comprehensive roofing solutions such as new roof installation, restoration and maintenance, re-roofs and repairs, etc. amongst others. The roofing services by the company are very good, customers feel happy with the quality-focused task they perform.



Spokesperson for G. Cannon Roofing and Siding says, “We understand the diversity of the commercial roof systems, and we are certified by the leading manufacturers of commercial roofing material to install their products. Cannon Roofing and Siding Offers Service You Can Trust; for instance, it offers fully insured and carry 2 million dollars in Liability coverage for your protection. Several major clients have trusted us with their roofing projects and with that we have become roofers in West Chester and several other locations.”



G. Cannon Roofing and Siding offers a detailed roofing estimates and trusted roofers in West Chester area for re-roofing jobs that they have completed. The roofing services from the company are excellent and are highly recommended by its customers for the quality-focused task it performs. Their roofing contractors in Broomall are also very careful while installing a roof as they understand its importance.



About G. Cannon Roofing and Siding

G. Cannon Roofing and Siding certified by GAF Materials Corporation, it provides the Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing System TM. The Smart Choice TM System Plus Ltd. Warranty from it gives clients get extended protection for entire Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing System TM. G Cannon Roofing and Siding deals in both residential and commercial roofing and provides many other services including windows, siding, gutters, etc. amongst others. Their foremen and installers are factory-trained in the best roofing techniques and are always studying ways to improve the features of roof and energy efficiency. In fact it is one amongst the best roofing contractors in Blue Bell area that provide extended roof warranties.