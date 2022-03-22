Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- Cano Health, Inc is under investigation shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) concerning whether a series of statements by Cano Health, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Miami, FL based Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. On February 28, 2021, Cano Health, Inc. disclosed that "the Company and its independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, identified certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606. The adjustments relate to how and when the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments". Cano Health, Inc. stated that "it will delay its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022".



