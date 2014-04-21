Canoe Fitness Hosts One Time Educational Event on Abdominal Machines and Belts

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Canoe Fitness proudly announces a one time event where guests will learn how to tone their abs and lose belly fat quickly and easily. According to Worldometers.info, 1,589,684,274 people around the globe are overweight, meaning they has a body mass index coming in at over 25 kg/m2. "Those looking to get a six pack of abs that others envy need look no further than Canoe Fitness, a site dedicated to providing the best information and reviews about abdominal machines and belts available today," Frank Kane of Canoe Fitness declares.



To obtain great results, one must be wiling to spend time working to achieve this goal while practicing discipline at the dinner table. Abdominal belts and machines help significantly in this pursuit, thanks to advances made in these products over the past few years. "What works for one person may not work for another, however, as the abs must be worked from a variety of angle to achieve optimal results. The various machines and belts target different areas, helping to increase the odds of success," Kane explains.



Crunch machines increase the amount of stress being placed on the abdominal muscles, reducing the amount of time needed for one to see the desired results. These machines allow those who have reached a plateau break through the barrier, thanks to the added stress. In contrast, ab machines which make use of a circular motion, burn fat while targeting the obliques. As Kane points out, one must burn off the fat to see the amazing new muscles being built.



Ab belts work to reduce water in the abdominal area, and newer electric models make use of EMS technology to eliminate excess fat while building the muscles. Many prefer these belts as they may be used during a workout or when one is participating in everyday activities. "With this stimulation, many see the results that have eluded them in the past," Kane continues.



Kane goes on to state the key to success lies in the equipment selected. With many devices on the market, consumers often find they are confused as to which will best meet their needs. Canoe Fitness understands this and hopes the one time event will provide the information consumers want and need to make an informed choice about abdominal belts and machines as everyone deserves to look their best at all times. Products reviewed include Flex Belt and ab gliders, making this a great resource for all who wish to get into shape and stay that way for life.



About Canoe Fitness

Canoe Fitness continues to be the best source available on the web for learning how to reduce stomach fat and tone abs. Consumers find reviews on the best abdominal machines and belts on the market today, allowing them to make an informed choice as to which equipment is right for their needs.