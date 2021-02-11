The Global Canola Protein Market is projected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and plant-based dietary improvements.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Canola is an oilseed crop featuring protein-rich material and has nutritional properties. Canola protein extraction is done through different processes and is used in food supplements having amino acids. It has a water-binding capacity, and its balanced taste makes it suitable for a wide variety of plant protein supplements. Applications of canola protein are widespread in various end-use industries, including food and beverage, nutraceuticals and feed grade, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.
Market Drivers
The major driving force for the development of the canola protein market is the increasing consumption of healthy nutritional products. This also includes the increasing demand for plant protein supplements and vegan food habits in the busy working. The research and development activities on the introduction of new products without any side effects and with nutritional benefits is another major factor driving the canola protein market growth. The market is also driven by expensive medications. Therefore, individuals' focus on proper diet is driving the sales of canola protein supplements.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3450
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific canola protein market is expected to expand significantly as the emerging countries (India, China) in the region has a large consumer base. The increasing urbanization and health awareness are expected to create a demand for protein supplements. North America accounted for the largest market share as the large consumer base gives preferences on glutton-free diets, especially in the countries U.S. and Canada. The European region consumer base for canola protein products is expanding due to increasing health awareness.
Key participants include DuPont de Nemours Inc., MGP Ingredients, Cargill Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Axiom Foods, Mead Johnson, Bunge Ltd., DSM N.V., Kerry Group, and Tate & Lyle PLC, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Protein Isolates
Protein Concentrates
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Powder
Paste
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regions Covered in This Report:
· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)
· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Gain access to the full description of the global Canola Protein market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/canola-protein-market
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Canola Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Demand for the plant-based nutritional & dietary supplements
4.2.2.2. Non-GMO applications
4.2.2.3. Rise in vegan diets
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing
4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
Continue…
To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3450
Thank you for reading our report. For further details on the report or to inquire about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.
Read More Reports:
Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size
Hearing Amplifiers Market Drivers
Laboratory Gas Generators Market Growth
Agrochemicals Market Share
About Us:
We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.
Contact Us:
John Watson
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com