New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Canola is an oilseed crop featuring protein-rich material and has nutritional properties. Canola protein extraction is done through different processes and is used in food supplements having amino acids. It has a water-binding capacity, and its balanced taste makes it suitable for a wide variety of plant protein supplements. Applications of canola protein are widespread in various end-use industries, including food and beverage, nutraceuticals and feed grade, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the canola protein market is the increasing consumption of healthy nutritional products. This also includes the increasing demand for plant protein supplements and vegan food habits in the busy working. The research and development activities on the introduction of new products without any side effects and with nutritional benefits is another major factor driving the canola protein market growth. The market is also driven by expensive medications. Therefore, individuals' focus on proper diet is driving the sales of canola protein supplements.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific canola protein market is expected to expand significantly as the emerging countries (India, China) in the region has a large consumer base. The increasing urbanization and health awareness are expected to create a demand for protein supplements. North America accounted for the largest market share as the large consumer base gives preferences on glutton-free diets, especially in the countries U.S. and Canada. The European region consumer base for canola protein products is expanding due to increasing health awareness.



Key participants include DuPont de Nemours Inc., MGP Ingredients, Cargill Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Axiom Foods, Mead Johnson, Bunge Ltd., DSM N.V., Kerry Group, and Tate & Lyle PLC, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Protein Isolates

Protein Concentrates

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Paste



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Canola Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the plant-based nutritional & dietary supplements

4.2.2.2. Non-GMO applications

4.2.2.3. Rise in vegan diets

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Continue…



