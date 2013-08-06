Canon Creates a Camera with Creative Power: Introducing the Canon T5i

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Canon T5i is a spectacular electronic device giving the consumer a wide range of photographic capturing tools that assist in expanding one’s creativity. The Canon T5i comes equipped with superior creative filters so that the photographer can create fantastic visual scenes, all at a click of a button. The creative filters include a water painting effect, an art bold effect, and a miniature effect. Additional creative filters in the Canon T5i include the toy camera effect, fisheye effect, soft focus effect, and the grainy black and white effect. The user can preview the creative effects live, and the device allows the user to apply filters in as many as three different levels.



In addition to the plethora of creative filers, the Canon T51 comes complete with an intelligent scene mode. The user can select the camera’s enhancements and exposures to suit any situation or scene. The automatic intelligent scene mode lets the user analyze a scene so that pictures are always beautiful, flawless, and spectacular. What’s more, this handy gadget is fitted with an HDR backlight control along with a handle held night scene control. This means the consumer gets fantastic renderings even when capturing images with dark areas, vivid highlights, and stunning nightscapes.



Like the Canon EOS 70D, the Canon T5i is light, portable, and comes with a neck strap for additional ease of portability. The camera’s dimensions are 3.1 inches deep, 5.2 inches wide and 3.9 inches high. The Canon T5i 18.0MP has Canon’s DIGIC 5 processor too, thereby ensuring exceptional processing speeds. The T5i comes with an LCD, touch screen, 3-inch monitor with vari-angle capabilities. This gadget captures video and stills, and it gives the consumer a chance to enjoy continuous shooting at 5.0 frames per second. The consumer can capture videos in high definition and the device has noise reduction features as well.



With the Canon T5i, the neophyte photograph as well as the adept can take advantage of the lens corrective tools, dust deletion features, and the myriad exposure controls. The controls for exposure in this high tech gadget include special scene, sports, close up, portrait, flash off, and creative auto. Additional exposure controls include manual, shutter priority AE, aperture priority AE, and intelligent scene auto. A built in feature guide makes this state of the art camera easy to use too. Finally, the Canon T5i is compatible with a variety of SD cards including ultra high speed, SDXC, SDHC, and SSD memory cards.



