Canon EOS 70D - The Next Big Thing in the DSLR Market

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Millions of people use Canon DSLRs worldwide because of the fact that they are one of the best in the camera market as they offer the most exclusive and high end results in comparison with all the other brands in its category. The new Canon EOS 70D has been launched for all the DSLR lovers from all over the world since it is well-equipped with exceptional features that is bound to make it a top ranked DSLR in a short period of time.



This DSLR is the first model in the EOS series and offers faster focus speed, top notch Wi-Fi service and an improved movie making facility through AF tracking during Live view shooting. The DSLR has been rated number one because of its ability to capture high definition and smooth pictures along with videos at both day and night time. Moreover, hobbyists and professional photographers are surely in for a treat since the DSLR comes with a strong lens, which is what everyone wants in the first place, and an advanced one on top of that. Since old lens are no longer in trend, the new generation of photographers can be seen to be looking for better options and Canon EOS 70D is undoubtedly what they are looking for.



One of the most prominent features of the camera is that is arrives with dual pixel technology, which is the best of its kind. The images which are produced by using this built-in technology are better and clearer in comparison with the old technology that was used in the Canon DSLRs. The AF points can be touched and adjusted according with the fingers for both photography and video capturing purposes. The DSLR has an impressive build and design, and that is what triggers the attention of people in the first place. Moreover, it is rather portable because of the fact that it is light weighted and can be easily carried off anywhere, without having to struggle too much in the matter.



The 20.2 mega-pixels give a praise-worthy performance; therefore, it is about time for people to consider this new model in the EOS series for purchasing purposes. The shooting speed is rather excellent and offers 7 frames per second and that is a lot of photos in a single continuous burst. The remote shooting via Wi-Fi can be used via the app which is highly compatible with all android and iOS devices in the long run. The creative modes are unique and the overall affordable price of the DSLR make it a must-have for all photography lovers.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19369/canon-launches-new-eos-70d-singapore/