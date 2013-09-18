Canon Launches the New Line Powershot G16 and S120

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Like to keep up with the latest news, in depth reviews and useful information about the latest gadgets and technology out there? VR-Zone brings its readers the latest news about computers, mobiles and other popular gadgets and most recently VR-Zone has shared with its readers latest information about the Canon’s latest PowerShot digital cameras, the Canon G16 and S120.



Whenever someone is planning to buy any gadget, such as a camera it is obviously wise to look for information about the product before they spend all that money. VR-Zone brings people the opportunity to learn all they need to know about Canon’s latest PowerShot digital cameras through their in depth look at these new additions to the Cannon PowerShot range. These new cameras are targeted towards high end of the point and shoot category of cameras, which means that these cameras will pack some of the most desirable features consumers are looking for such as the much improved low-light image quality, a 12fps burst shooting rate at full resolution and an autofocus speed of just 0.10s, the G16 has clearly more to offer because of this model’s high end status. All the new and up graded features of both the cameras are discussed in detail in the VR-Zone review.



Both the G16 and S120 also feature WiFi connectivity option that enables the camera to be paired wirelessly to the Canon's Image Gateway. Without a doubt this latest review would give readers enough information about the new cameras that the buyers would be able to make an informed choice set the time of the purchase. Because VR-Zone dedicated towards staying on the bleeding edge trends, they have brought the review and the information including the prices and the availability of Canon’s latest PowerShot digital cameras, the G16 and S120, before these cameras are available in the market. Canon PowerShot G16 and S120 would arrive in the end of September and October respectively this year so potential buyers can be ready when these hit the market.



To stay on top of their game and remain updated about the current technological trends, the VR-Zone’s team of journalists cover key international events like CES, CeBIT, MWC, Computex, E3, and local IT fairs like IT SHOW, PC SHOW, COMEX and SITEX. The website features online technology news from all over the globe through their amazing team of global contributors. VR-Zone can definitely be dubbed as the online technology information heaven for all technology geeks.



To read the full review and other information please head over to : http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19537/canon-launches-new-powershots-g16-s120/



Media contact



Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore