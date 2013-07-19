Canon Powershot SX500: Is It Really the Best Buy

Hastings on Hudson, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Canon Powershot SX500 is a pocket-sized super-zoom compact camera which comes with various features, making it a truly versatile camera. Last August 2012, Canon claimed that it is the smallest camera with 30x optical zoom in the world. Its excellent features will tell every individual if Canon Powershot SX500 is really the best camera to buy.



The Canon Powershot SX500 was designed as a shrunken-down version of the famous high-end superzoom of Canon. This camera is providing a basic functionality of a DSLR with it 16MP CCD sensor, excellent manual control, and 30x optical zoom that all come in a great package. This camera is a small version of a DSLR wherein people can always operate with the use of just one hand. Its optical zoom will bring every individual the real versatility of shooting. Its optical image stabilizer likewise ensures, brilliant, and crisp images at any length of a zoom. The image quality that this camera creates is highly spectacular.



When it comes to its size-to-zoom ration, there is no other camera that can be compared with Canon Powershot SX500. In addition to its very long focal length of 24 to 720 mm, it is actually decently wide. This camera is providing a perfect way to allow every photographer to have an extraordinary capturing experience. Moreover, its focal length makes it an ideal camera for outdoor sports and wildlife photography. Its metal construction is very durable and sturdy. The entire packaging of this camera is also its shining achievement.



The Canon Powershot SX500 has been introduced to the market to bring the world of photography into the next level. This SX500 is offering a standard scene and auto modes and enables both fully and partially manual operation. Video recording is also made possible with this camera. Plus, it can even record sounds in stereo.



Many users have testified the reliability of Canon Powershot SX500. According to them, they are fully satisfied with this portable compact camera. It allows them to capture the best moments in their lives. This camera is very slim, and it is very easy operate and manage by just using their only one hand.



The Canon Powershot SX500 is offering different excellent features to cater the needs of many people. it is very durable and sturdy. Its buttons and simplified menus are easy to use. The huge zoom of this camera it highly essential for the stabilization of the image. Its image quality especially during daytime is exceptional. The Canon Powershot SX500 has a lot more to offer. With its wider apertures, external accessories, flip-out screens and bigger zooms, people can always realize if this camera is really worth to buy.



To get more details about Canon Powershot SX500 and its features, just visit their website at http://www.squidoo.com/canon-powershot-SX500-is-best-buy.



