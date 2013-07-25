Canon to Release the Canon 70D with Superior Innovations

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Coming in September, the Canon 70D is a 20.2 Megapixel digital SLR Camera built to impress. According to Canon.com, Canon has created the device with dual pixel CMOS AF, a sleek, light, and ultra attractive camera body, and plenty of accessories. Whether the consumer is new to the art of photography or a professional photographer, the features jam packed into the Canon 70D will help the consumer take fantastic pictures with every capture.



Coming in September, the Canon 70D is a 20.2 Megapixel digital SLR Camera built to impress. According to Canon.com, Canon has created the device with dual pixel CMOS AF, a sleek, light, and ultra attractive camera body, and plenty of accessories. Whether the consumer is new to the art of photography or a professional photographer, the features jam packed into the Canon 70D will help the consumer take fantastic pictures with every capture. What’s more, the device has outstanding video capturing capabilities. Thus, Canon will soon introduce one of the most impressive SLR digital devices to hit the market to date.



Like the Canon T5i, the Canon 70D is a camera that many consumers will undoubtedly covet. The device has remarkable accuracy, speed, and picture-taking precision since Canon will include state of the art technologies that will allow any user to enjoy Live View shooting functions. The dual pixel CMOS AF allows for the camera to deliver spectacular focus, even if the camera user happens to switch up images between different subjects. The Canon 70D has Movie Servo AF features too, which ensure greater video capturing consistency. The LCD monitor on the device is vari-angled thereby promising the user the ability to view all subject matters with considerable ease as well.



The design of the Canon 70D is impeccable. The Canon 70D is fully compatible with EF series lenses, also by the same manufacturer. This impressive device has built in wireless technologies, a DIGIC 5 Image Processor, and high speed continuous shooting features allowing the user to capture images at a rate of 7.0 frames per second. The camera has features that give the user the ability to capture video snap shots, high definition movie clips, and the intelligent viewfinder allows the consumer to see up to 98% of the viewing field.



The makers of the Canon 70D give the camera a set of seven creative filters, all of which the user can display in real time. Available features in the Canon 70D include the water painting effect, art bold effect, fisheye effect, grainy black and white, toy camera effect, and miniature effect. This gadget comes with scene intelligent mode, handheld night scene mode, multiple exposure control, and a high dynamic range. What’s more, the Canon 70D comes equipped with a built in feature guide, its GPS compatible, and it is possible to rate images with a five star image rating system on the device’s storage. Users can record images and video clips to an SDXC, SDHC, or SD storage card too.



