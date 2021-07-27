Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- Certain driectors of Canoo Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: GOEV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Canoo Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOEV stocks, concerns whether certain Canoo directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that prior to and after the combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Canoo Inc Holdings Limited in December 2020, the Company promoted a business model based on a three-phased approach to generating revenue and growth, that an engineering services segment, that the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and that the sale of vehicles to other businesses.



However, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that the Company's engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk, that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



