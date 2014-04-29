Canopies Outlet Offers High Quality & Multi-Use Instant Canopy for Great Protection

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Canopies Outlet, a renowned name in the industry offers high-quality and multi-use instant canopy for great protection. The canopy has a polyester cover which is UV treated from the inside and has fade blockers on-top. The anti-aging, anti-fungal agents results in a cover that will resist the elements and provides prodigious protection.



The company has been able to satisfy the demands of their customers by providing a top-notch canopy that is ideal for backyard sun and rain coverage, or for use at a craft fair or farmer’s market. Their professionals, who have years of experience, designed the frame to resist chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion. The most distinctive feature of the canopy is that it can be easily transported and comes with a wheeled bag for storage.



Furthermore, they also offer a heavy duty party canopy with a 100% waterproof, polyethylene cover that is UV-treated inside. A spokesperson, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of CanopiesOutlet.com mentioned, “The heavy duty frame is 2" tubular steel with DuPont Premium powder coating. The frame is designed to resist chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion. The canopy is designed for quick and easy set-up with built-in slip together swedged tubing. The foot pads on the frame are wide by design to ensure a solid base, and are easily secured to anchors (anchors included). The patented Twist Tite tensioning squares up the frame and tighten down the rip-stop cover for a clean and finished look.”



Canopies Outlet provides all the necessary products and has expertise in what they do, since their inception they have been providing impeccable quality products without ever missing the mark.



About Canopies Outlet

CanopiesOutlet.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., is a market leader in Outdoor Canopies including Shelters, Animal Shelters, Beach Canopies, Carports, Garden Canopies, Gazebo Canopies, Greenhouses, Motorcycle Shelters, Party Canopies, Pop-Up Canopies, RV Shelters, Shade Canopies, Screen houses, Shade Sails and Wedding Canopies.



For more information, please visit : http://www.canopiesoutlet.com

Phone: 1-877-689-0730