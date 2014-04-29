Canopies Outlet Offers the Finest Built Party Canopies at Best Prices Possible

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Canopies Outlet offers the finest party canopies at the best prices in the industry. From their huge stock of canopies, Ultra Max Big Country is the best built single span canopy on the market. This canopy is a super heavy duty canopy with a 100% waterproof cover and its polyethylene cover is UV-treated inside and on-top with added fade blockers, anti-aging, and anti-fungal agents, resulting in a cover that will withstand the elements and provide great protection.



Their professionals have designed the frame to resist chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion. With the aim to provide a quick and easy set-up, these canopies have built-in slip together swedged tubing. The company provides an enclosure kit to provide even more protection from the elements.



Customers can also find a collection of instant canopy that helps enhance visits to the beach, watching a child's sporting event from the side-lines, or even a backyard gathering by blocking out damaging sunlight or providing shelter from a passing shower. These canopies are durable, easy to assemble and compact enough to be very portable.



While discussing the wide ranges of canopy, a spokesperson , Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of CanopiesOutlet.com mentioned, “We offer heavy-duty and multi-purpose shade canopies at competitive rates. In order to make it more convenient for you, we provide an illustrated step-by-step manual with the canopy. Our huge stock of canopies possesses capabilities of bearing the elements and providing protection. The polyester cover is UV-treated from inside and on-top with added fade blockers and anti-fungal agents."



About Canopies Outlet

CanopiesOutlet.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., is a market leader in Outdoor Canopies including Shelters, Animal Shelters, Beach Canopies, Carports, Garden Canopies, Gazebo Canopies, Greenhouses, Motorcycle Shelters, Party Canopies, Pop-Up Canopies, RV Shelters, Shade Canopies, Screen houses, Shade Sails and Wedding Canopies.



For more information, please visit: http://www.canopiesoutlet.com

Phone: 1-877-689-0730