Canopies Outlet Offers the Finest Built Party Canopies at Best Prices Possible

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Canopies Outlet offers the finest built party canopies at the best prices possible. They have a wide range of canopies like the white Super Max canopy in 18x20 size. This is a heavy-duty canopy with the added feature of being 100% waterproof. The polythene cover is UV treated both inside and on top of the canopy. In addition of this, it has fade blockers, anti-fungal agents, and anti-aging features, thus allowing the canopy to withstand any kind of particle and precipitation, while providing great support. The frame of this canopy is made with robust steel with DuPont Premium powder coating on the frame. The frame is designed to resist rusting, peeling, chipping, and corrosion.



Talking more about the Super Max canopy, A spokesperson, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of CanopiesOutlet.com stated, “A heavy duty canopy with 100% waterproof cover. The polyethylene cover is UV-treated inside and on-top with added fade blockers, anti-aging, anti-fungal agents, resulting in a cover that will withstand the elements and provide great protection. The heavy duty frame is 2" tubular steel with DuPont Premium powder coating. The frame is designed to resist chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion. The canopy is designed for quick and easy set-up with built-in slip together swedged tubing.”



Canopies Outlet also offers a wide variety of party canopy to suit various needs. Their Cirrus 2 Sport is a 10x10 canopy and is an ideal choice for a party canopy. This canopy is also a great option for the beach, backyard, campaign trips or for tailgating. It is the perfect choice for any kind of outdoor activity and suitable to be accompanied during tours.



Canopies Outlet also offers Portable Carport Kits, Instant Canopy, Shade Canopies, Portable Carport Kits, etc.



About Canopies Outlet

CanopiesOutlet.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., is a market leader in Outdoor Canopies including Shelters, Animal Shelters, Beach Canopies, Carports, Garden Canopies, Gazebo Canopies, Greenhouses, Motorcycle Shelters, Party Canopies, Pop-Up Canopies, RV Shelters, Shade Canopies, Screen houses, Shade Sails and Wedding Canopies.



For more information, please visit : http://www.canopiesoutlet.com

Phone: 1-877-689-0730