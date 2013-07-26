CanSpace Maintains Market Dominance with 2nd Year as Canada's Leading Hosting Provider

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Web hosting is an interesting phenomenon, especially with the advent of high speed fibre optic broadband. Though many don’t realize it, there is a significant physical time difference between loading times for information on websites hosted in foreign countries, and this can mean the difference between maximum uptime and outages for businesses who can lose custom from slow sites. Canadian businesses almost universally now use CanSpace, which has just been announced as the leading web hosting provider in the country for the second year in a row thanks to its usability, comprehensive feature set and competitive pricing.



CanSpace initially built their award winning reputation thanks to their hosting solutions. The hosting solutions cater for everything from small blogs through to huge ecommerce stores or educational institutions. Their client list is proof of their hosting prowess with major brands and businesses choosing them as their preferred supplier. Hosting comes with 99.99% uptime guarantee and a host of advanced features from one click installers to CPanel and multi website hosting. Also due to their market leading CloudLinux™ enabled servers users will not be affected by other users on the same server.



Domain name registration is offered by CanSpace for as little as eight dollars Canadian the lowest in the market. CanSpace also offer a multitude of other related services from dedicated servers, cloud hosting, VPS’s and enterprise email solutions. All come with the CanSpace leading edge support system.



A spokesperson for CanSpace explained, “We have grown from a company specialising in providing web hosting for business users to a company that provides not just hosting for major corporations and individual start-up enterprises, but a host of associated services so that individuals or businesses at any budget can come to us for a full spectrum solution. We have creative working within the online space such as web designers and SEO specialists as well as engineers working in physical space who can provide dedicated servers, VPS and private networks. Nowadays, there is nothing we can’t do. Our technology is the leading in the market which our customers have come to expect but our customer service has also received rave reviews. We understand that customers have different levels of experience and we are happy to walk them through any difficulties they may have one step at a time.”



About CanSpace

CanSpace Solutions is Canada's leading web hosting provider. CanSpace has been trusted by Canada's largest companies for years for providing fast, reliable, and affordable web hosting services. As well as hosting, they provide design, website build, SEO and other online services together with physical digital integration including VPS and Cloud hosting. For more information, please visit: http://www.canspace.ca/