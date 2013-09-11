CanSpace Ranked Canada's Number One Hosting Provider by Canadian Enterprise Weekly

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Web hosting is of paramount importance to those looking to do business online at any level, whether they are for personal portfolios, niche e-commerce stores, major service providers or global corporations. The difference between good and bad hosting is uptime, speed, security and software. The difference between good and great hosting is being highlighted by CanSpace, a Canadian hosting provider offering the most comprehensive packages at the most competitive prices. They have established such a reputation among their client list that they have recently been named the best hosting provider in the country by Canadian Enterprise Weekly.



The magazine put them ahead of several other large-scale national web hosting providers because of a combination of service quality, flexibility and affordability. They have made being on the internet and exerting a global reach an achievable goal for even single-employee businesses, while still serving the interests of the most high end clients.



Not only do they provide web hosting, but can package a domain name, website builder, one-click script installer and more in with the purchase to make sure every client has everything they need to make their entrance onto the world stage as impactful and effective as possible. They are so confident in their service that they will provide a 30 day no quibble money back guarantee to all customers.



A spokesperson for CanSpace explained, “We thank Canadian Enterprise Weekly for naming us Canada’s leading hosting provider in their latest issue. We have worked hard to develop scalable solutions that fit the needs of an individual as well as the needs of a worldwide organization. We have worked even harder to ensure that our packages are future proofed and are already CloudLinux enabled and using the very best and most secure data centres in the world. We are now competing not just to be the best provider in Canada, but in the world.”



About CanSpace

CanSpace is Canada's leading web hosting provider and domain name registrar. CanSpace has been providing enterprise-level hosting solutions since 1998. Servicing companies of all sizes - ranging from small sole proprietorship's to large multinational companies - with equal levels of dedication and support. CanSpace also offers the internet's lowest prices on .ca domain names. For more information, please visit: http://www.canspace.ca/