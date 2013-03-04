CanSpace.ca Offers the Lowest Priced Canada Domain Names, Provides Elite Web Hosting Solutions

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- CanSpace Solutions, a company that has been providing domain registrations and web hosting services for past 15 years, is now offering the lowest priced Canadian domain registrations. The company which is currently concentrated in servicing Canadian companies informed that they have become the leading .ca domain registration provider and also offer these registrations at guaranteed lowest price. Over the years CanSpace Solutions has also been an elite web hosting provider and presents various packages according to business requirements.



The media spokesperson of CanSpace Solutions quoted on the provision of Canada domain names, “We are a company that is from Canada, comprised of Canadians and offering services to Canadian companies. We established ourselves in 1998 and started concentrating on providing our services specifically to Canadian companies since 2007. This specialization has now made us a premier domain names Canada registration and web hosting provider. We are now offering .ca domain names at guaranteed lowest prices. Many companies have appreciated our professionalism and often commended our services. Over the past 15 years we have been working diligently in satisfying our customers. At CanSpace Solutions we service companies of all sizes from large multinational companies to individual businesses with equal dedication and support.”



The company is currently offering three Canadian web hosting packages. The small business, corporate and enterprise packages all have highly competitive pricing a trait which CanSpace Solutions is now known for. The company is considered a premier Canada web hosting provider and hosts some of the biggest Canadian businesses. With an uptime of 100%, technical problems are nonexistent through CanSpace Solutions. The company stated that they have daily backups, word class datacenters, 24/7 customer support and many more features that have made them the best web hosting Canada service provider.



About CanSpace Solutions

CanSpace Solutions is the leading domain registrar (.ca) and elite web hosting provider. The company has been operational since 1998 and currently offers its services to Canadian companies. Through their online platform, http://www.canspace.ca/, the types of services offered by the company and information regarding the various packages can be viewed. CanSpace Solutions is known for its lowest .ca domain registration prices and for its exceptional customer support.



