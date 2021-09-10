Can't Get Enough Fishing? Check out These South Florida Fishing Tournaments

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- In Islamorada until September 12, take part in the Summer Lionfish Derby Series at the Postcard Inn Resort & Marina. The event seeks to help the overpopulation of the lionfish in Miami, offering a tasty reward at the same time! Each catch is measured, and teams will be awarded for catching the most, biggest, or smallest lionfish. The public is invited to participate by scoring catches, tasting lionfish samples, and watching and asking questions! Prizes run up to $3,500. Ultimately, the Summer Lionfish Derby's goal is to educate and increase awareness of lionfish overpopulation.



In Key West, stop by the Robert James Sales S.L.A.M celebrity Tournament until September 12. The Trilogy has three Florida Keys fishing tournaments for the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series. Proceeds from the events go to helping the fight against cystic fibrosis.



From September 17 to 19, you can check out the Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship in Islamorada at the Islander Resort. "Mr.Everglades," or Herman Lucerne, is the namesake behind the tournament, where anglers are challenged to target many species in a difficult fishing area of the Everglades.



This Miami fishing and South Florida fishing update is brought to you by THERAPY-IV, deep fishing in Miami. Our charters, fully stoked with rods, reels, and bait, set sail daily with an experienced captain and crew full of fishing enthusiasts. Visit us online to book your trip!